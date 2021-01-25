 

Wyndham Destinations Announces Date for Name Change and Conference Call to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) announced today it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Michael Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com, or by dialing 877-876-9173, passcode TNL, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021 at 800-695-0974.

As announced in the Company’s January 6, 2021 press release, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. acquired the Travel + Leisure brand from Meredith Corporation and is planning to change its name to Travel + Leisure Co. on February 17, prior to the release of fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings. The Company will also change its ticker symbol to TNL on February 17 and continue to trade its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange. The acquisition was completed on January 5, 2021 and will not impact reported 2020 results.

About Wyndham Destinations
 Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world’s largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than 4 million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange, or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility, and great value from a trusted brand. The company’s Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham, Worldmark by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company’s membership travel business – Panorama – includes today’s leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands, including RCI, the global leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts, and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to millions of families as they make life’s favorite memories. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination.

