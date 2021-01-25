Office Properties Income Trust to Present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day on January 28th

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day held virtually on Thursday, January 28, 2021, after being selected as one of the bank’s top stock picks for 2021.

President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matt Brown will be presenting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.opireit.com/investors/events-and-presentations. Register for the event here.

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005848/en/