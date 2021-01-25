 

AGCO Announces Organizational Update

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, today announced intended changes and recent additions to its senior leadership team to further increase customer focus and strengthen investment in precision agriculture and digital solutions to maximize stakeholder value.

Robert Crain will be the Senior Vice President leading the newly formed Customer Experience team charged with delivering the best end-to-end customer experience in the industry. Seth Crawford has joined the senior team in the new role of Senior Vice President, Precision Ag and Digital to reinforce AGCO’s commitment to delivering industry-leading, smart farming solutions. Following a successful, 22-year tenure at Deere & Company, Mr. Crawford joined AGCO in 2019 to lead its Fuse Connected Services and Technology division.

Additionally, other members of the senior team will assume worldwide responsibility for AGCO’s core brands to maximize brand value in each of their regional target markets. Torsten Dehner will be the Senior Vice President responsible for the Fendt, Valtra and Challenger brands; Luis Felli will be the Senior Vice President responsible for the Massey Ferguson brand.

Kelvin Bennett has also joined the senior team in the role of Senior Vice President, Engineering following the retirement of Dr. Helmut Endres. Mr. Bennett has held numerous global engineering leadership roles throughout his 14-year tenure at AGCO. Tiffany Snyder, Vice President of Strategy & Transformation, has also joined the senior team to fortify AGCO’s strategy development and execution practices. Ms. Snyder joined AGCO in early 2020 following a successful, 25-year career at Cargill, Inc.

Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s new Chairman, President and CEO as of January 1, 2021, looks forward to the future, “AGCO has a track record of strong performance throughout its 30-year history. I look forward to working with the AGCO leadership team to deliver farmer-focused solutions to sustainably feed our world in the years to come.”

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra, supported by Fuse smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

