Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2020 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) announced today the tax characterization of 2020 distributions to stockholders.



KYN

Common Shares KYN

Series F

MRPS KMF

Common Shares Ordinary dividends - - 69 % Qualified dividends - - 28 % Capital gains distributions - - - Nondividend distributions (return of capital) 100 % 100 % 3 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of KYN’s and KMF’s 2020 distributions is available at www.kaynefunds.com.

This press release is provided for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, tax, legal, investment, or other professional advice and cannot be used or relied upon for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties. Investors should consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.