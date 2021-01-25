Apollo Announces Review of Significant Governance Enhancements as Part of Continued Evolution and Institutionalization of the Firm and Leadership Transition

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that Chairman and CEO Leon Black has informed the Board of Directors that he will retire as CEO effective on or before July 31, 2021 consistent with best-in-class governance practices. The Executive Committee, with the support of the Board, unanimously approved Marc Rowan as CEO to succeed Mr. Black who will continue as Apollo’s Chairman.

In addition, Apollo’s Board will be expanded and will include four new independent directors. Pamela Joyner, an esteemed business leader and founder of Avid Partners, and Siddhartha Mukherjee, a world-renowned physician and scientist, have been appointed to the Board effective March 1, 2021, and the Company expects to appoint two additional independent directors from highly qualified candidates as soon as practical. In addition, Apollo Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and James Zelter have been named to the Board and will take on increased responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the company.

Leon Black, Chairman and CEO of Apollo, said, “I am extraordinarily proud of the firm I have helped build over the past 30 years and the value we bring to our clients, investors and communities. Since our IPO in early 2011, we have focused on transforming Apollo and developing the next generation of leadership to position the firm for continued growth for decades to come. Given the extraordinary strength and depth of Apollo’s management team and consistent with best-in-class governance practices, I have advised the Apollo Board that I will retire as CEO on or before my 70th birthday in July and remain as Chairman. In that role, I look forward to focusing on strategic planning, growth initiatives, investment opportunities and supporting Apollo, which has been my life’s work, in whatever ways I can. With Marc returning to Apollo full time, it is an appropriate time to begin a transition. Marc started his Apollo career in our private equity business and for the past decade plus has made significant contributions to the firm through the development of our yield and insurance platforms. With this holistic view and experience, Marc is well equipped to continue driving innovation across our opportunistic and yield businesses to deliver industry leading results.”