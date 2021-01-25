 

Corsair Gaming Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 22:15  |  51   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings

Corsair will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings before the market opens on February 9, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Corsair's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on February 9, 2021, through February 16, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13715251.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Andy Paul, Corsair’s chief executive officer, and Michael G. Potter, Corsair’s chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Corsair’s Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also sells gear under our Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Source: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media Contact:

Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827


Corsair Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corsair Gaming Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the date for the release of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Corsair Gaming, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders
21.01.21
Visualize, Synchronize, Mesmerize – CORSAIR Launches New VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Memory
19.01.21
Corsair Gaming, Inc. Launches Public Offering by Selling Stockholders
14.01.21
For an Immaculate Build That Keeps its Cool – CORSAIR Launches Versatile 5000 Series of Mid-Tower Cases
12.01.21
Corsair Names Thi La President and COO & Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
25
corsair gaming - Zukunftsmarkt sichern