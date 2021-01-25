Avista publishes 2021 Corporate Responsibility report

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) information now available at avistacorp.com

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avista (NYSE: AVA) launched its renewed corporate responsibility disclosure effort, publishing the 2021 corporate responsibility report and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) information on its corporate website, avistacorp.com. The content reports on Avista’s operations and includes commitments in four areas: environment, people, customers and communities and ethical governance. The website also provides links to Avista’s reporting on a series of industry and financial ESG disclosures.



“Avista has long been committed to corporate responsibility and reporting on these topics. This renewed disclosure effort provides a broad look at our operations and how we’re fulfilling our commitments to our people, customers, communities and shareholders,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “Through this report, ESG information about our company is easily accessible for all of our stakeholders.”