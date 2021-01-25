 

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Pricing of Any and All Cash Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced the tender offer consideration (the “Tender Offer Consideration”) payable in connection with the previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offers”) by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo Securities”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, which commenced on Jan. 19, 2021, to purchase for cash any and all of the 5.375% Notes due Feb. 7, 2035 (CUSIP No. 949746JM4), and the 5.95% Capital Efficient Notes due 2086 (scheduled maturity Dec. 15, 2036; CUSIP No. 949746NL1), of Wells Fargo & Company listed in the table below (each, a “Series of Securities,” and collectively, the “Securities”). The Offers will expire today, Jan. 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, unless extended (such date and time, as it may be extended with respect to a Series of Securities, the “Expiration Date”). The Offers are being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated Jan. 19, 2021. The Offer to Purchase contains detailed information regarding the terms of the Offers, including the manner in which the Tender Offer Consideration was calculated.

The table below sets forth the Tender Offer Consideration for each Series of Securities. The reference yield listed in the table below is based on the bid-side price of the reference security as quoted on Bloomberg Reference Page FIT1 at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, today, as described in the Offer to Purchase.

Title of Security

CUSIP Number

Principal Amount
Outstanding

Fixed Spread
(Basis Points)

U.S. Treasury
Reference Security


Reference Yield

Tender Offer
Consideration (1)

5.375% Notes
due Feb. 7, 2035

949746JM4

$750,000,000

+105 bps

0.875% U.S. Treasury
Notes due Nov. 15, 2030

1.038%

