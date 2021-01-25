Wells Fargo & Company Announces Pricing of Any and All Cash Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced the tender offer consideration (the “Tender Offer Consideration”) payable in connection with the previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offers”) by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo Securities”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, which commenced on Jan. 19, 2021, to purchase for cash any and all of the 5.375% Notes due Feb. 7, 2035 (CUSIP No. 949746JM4), and the 5.95% Capital Efficient Notes due 2086 (scheduled maturity Dec. 15, 2036; CUSIP No. 949746NL1), of Wells Fargo & Company listed in the table below (each, a “Series of Securities,” and collectively, the “Securities”). The Offers will expire today, Jan. 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, unless extended (such date and time, as it may be extended with respect to a Series of Securities, the “Expiration Date”). The Offers are being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated Jan. 19, 2021. The Offer to Purchase contains detailed information regarding the terms of the Offers, including the manner in which the Tender Offer Consideration was calculated.

