 

CSB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB):

Fourth Quarter Highlights

 

 

Quarter Ended
December 31, 2020

 

 

Quarter Ended
December 31, 2019

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.97

 

 

 

$

0.95

 

Net Income

 

$

2,679,000

 

 

 

$

2,593,000

 

Return on average common equity

 

 

11.45

%

 

 

 

12.13

%

Return on average assets

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

 

1.27

%

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $2,679,000, or $0.97 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $2,593,000, or $0.95 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Income before federal income tax amounted to $3,319,000, an increase of 3% over the same quarter in the prior year. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 net income totaled $10,568,000 compared to $10,414,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 1.5%.

Annualized returns on average common equity (“ROE”) and average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter were 11.45% and 1.05%, respectively, compared with 12.13% and 1.27% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Eddie Steiner, President and CEO stated, “Full year net income increased 1.5% from the prior year, with fourth quarter net income 3% above last year’s ending quarter. Factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including very low prevailing interest rates and various government stimulus measures have appreciably curtailed business borrowing levels and compressed net interest margins. However, strong demand for home mortgage originations and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) lending have combined to offset the softer earnings performance in other areas of the bank. CSB is in an excellent position to continue supporting our markets, and we are actively lending in all areas of consumer and business borrowing needs, including the newest round of PPP funding activities.”

Net interest income and noninterest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, totaled $9.3 million during the quarter, an increase of $693 thousand from the prior-year fourth quarter. Net interest income increased $55 thousand, or 1%, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Loan interest income including fees increased $152 thousand during fourth quarter 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019, an increase of 2%. Average total loan balances during the current quarter were $65 million higher than the year ago quarter, an increase of 12%. Loan yields for fourth quarter 2020 averaged 4.63%, a decrease of 42 basis points from the 2019 fourth quarter average of 5.05%.

The net interest margin was 2.97% compared to 3.73% for fourth quarter 2019. The tax equivalency effect on the margin remained stable at 0.02% in the comparable fourth quarters.

Due to COVID related factors, an increased provision for loan losses of $378 thousand was recognized for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $285 thousand for the prior year quarter. Credit quality within the loan portfolio has not been significantly affected by COVID factors to date. However, a significant degree of COVID-related uncertainty remains, and the eventual damage to household and business balance sheets cannot be fully measured at this time.

Noninterest income increased 44%, compared to fourth quarter of 2019, fueled by historic growth in gain on sale of real estate loans into the secondary market, increases in debit card fee income, and bank owned life insurance values. These increases were partially offset by decreases in service charges on deposit accounts as both consumer and business accounts maintained increased deposit balances from government stimulus payments and loans provided by the bank within the PPP.

Noninterest expense increased 10% from fourth quarter 2019. Salary and employee benefit costs increased $191 thousand, or 7%, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of increases in base compensation and commissions, incentive accruals, medical insurance costs and employers FICA expense. FDIC insurance expense increased $100 thousand as the prior year quarter reflected the use of Small Bank Assessment Credits. Software increased by $82 thousand reflecting investment in new platforms. Professional and directors’ fees increased $72 thousand, or 20%, reflecting increases in outside service fees. Marketing and public relations decreased by $21 thousand, or 16%, reflecting the continuing pandemic-related shut down of activities in fourth quarter 2020. The Company’s fourth quarter efficiency ratio increased to 59.8% compared to 58.7%.

Federal income tax expense totaled $640 thousand in fourth quarter 2020, as compared to $623 thousand tax expense for the same quarter in 2019. The effective tax rate approximated 19% in both periods.

Average total assets during the quarter rose to $1 billion, an increase of $206 million, or 25%, above the same quarter of the prior year. Liquidity increased as the Company’s average interest-bearing balances with banks increased $103 million during the quarter to $194 million as compared to the fourth quarter in 2019. Average loan balances of $619 million increased $65 million, or 12%, from the prior year fourth quarter while average securities balances of $153 million increased $36 million, or 30%, as compared to fourth quarter 2019.

Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $64 million, or 18%, from prior year levels. This amount includes $84 million in average PPP loan balances originated in 2020. Excluding average PPP loan balances, commercial loans decreased year over year as borrowers reduced outstanding commercial line balances during the pandemic-related contraction in economic activity. Average residential mortgage balances increased $9 million, or 8%, over the prior year’s quarter while home equity lines of credit decreased $7 million over the prior year’s quarter as they were refinanced into low-rate term mortgages. Average consumer credit balances decreased $2 million, or 9%, versus the same quarter of the prior year.

Nonperforming assets decreased $162 thousand from December 31, 2019 to $4.5 million, or 0.74%, of total loans plus other real estate on December 31, 2020. On December 31, 2020, approximately $1.1 million of the non-performing loan total is guaranteed by either USDA or the SBA. Delinquent loan balances as of December 31, 2020 decreased to 0.88% of total loans as compared to 1.02% on December 31, 2019.

Net loan charge-offs recognized during fourth quarter 2020 were $459 thousand, or 0.29% annualized, compared to fourth quarter 2019 net loan losses of $45 thousand. The allowance for loan losses amounted to 1.36% of total loans on December 31, 2020 as compared to 1.27% on December 31, 2019.

Average deposit balances grew on a quarter over prior year quarter comparison by $195 million, or 29%. For the fourth quarter 2020, the average cost of deposits amounted to 0.27%, as compared to 0.52% for the fourth quarter 2019. During the fourth quarter 2020, increases in average deposit balances over the prior year quarter included noninterest-bearing demand accounts of $58 million and interest-bearing demand and savings accounts of $140 million. The average balance of securities sold under repurchase agreement during the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $2 million, or 6%, compared to the average for the same period in the prior year.

Shareholders’ equity totaled $93.9 million on December 31, 2020 with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The average equity to assets ratio amounted to 9.1% on December 31, 2020 and 10.4% on December 31, 2019. The Company declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.29, producing an annualized yield of 3.3% based on the December 31, 2020 closing price of $35.00.

Cares Act and related events

A second stimulus bill was signed into law on December 27, 2020 adding additional emergency relief to the March 2020 Cares Act. The December relief effort includes a second round of SBA’s PPP for qualifying businesses as well as additional emergency relief programs. We facilitated and funded more than 750 of these government assistance loans totaling approximately $92 million in the first round. As of December 31, 2020, $22 million has been received from the SBA in forgiveness and we expect the majority of the PPP loan dollars will ultimately qualify for borrower forgiveness under the guidelines of the SBA program. We have begun to originate second round PPP loans in January 2021 and have underwritten over $18 million in additional applications during the first few days of the program.

During the year we also extended loan modifications to qualifying commercial and consumer loan customers to deal with the uncertainty of the economy. Customers could request relief from their total payment or place their obligation on interest only for a period of 3-4 months, with maturities extended on these modified loans. As of December 31, 2020, loans which have not reentered regular payment include $12 million of term commercial loans and $475 thousand of consumer loans.

About CSB Bancorp, Inc.

CSB is a financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio, with approximate assets of $1 billion as of December 31, 2020. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Wayne, Tuscarawas, and Stark counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company, as well as its operations, markets and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, softening in the economy, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Company’s business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements and those risk factors detailed in the Company’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CSB BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

(Unaudited)

 

Quarters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

EARNINGS

 

4th Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

1st Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

12 months

 

12 months

Net interest income FTE (a)

$

7,223

$

7,077

$

7,048

$

6,953

$

7,168

$

28,301

$

28,556

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

378

 

 

 

377

 

 

 

717

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

1,650

 

 

 

1,140

 

Other income

 

 

2,089

 

 

 

1,862

 

 

 

1,641

 

 

 

1,343

 

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

6,935

 

 

 

5,428

 

Other expenses

 

 

5,576

 

 

 

5,050

 

 

 

4,709

 

 

 

5,007

 

 

 

5,079

 

 

 

20,342

 

 

 

19,769

 

FTE adjustment (a)

 

 

39

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

157

 

Net income

 

 

2,679

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

2,606

 

 

 

2,483

 

 

 

2,593

 

 

 

10,568

 

 

 

10,414

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

0.97

 

 

 

1.02

 

 

 

0.95

 

 

 

0.91

 

 

 

0.95

 

 

 

3.85

 

 

 

3.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (ROA), annualized

 

 

1.05

%

 

1.14

%

 

1.15

%

 

1.23

%

 

1.27

%

 

1.13

%

 

1.36

%

Return on average common equity (ROE), annualized

 

 

11.45

 

 

 

12.19

 

 

 

11.72

 

 

 

11.47

 

 

 

12.13

 

 

 

11.71

 

 

 

12.77

 

Net interest margin FTE (a)

 

 

2.97

 

 

 

3.04

 

 

 

3.29

 

 

 

3.67

 

 

 

3.73

 

 

 

3.22

 

 

 

3.97

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

59.75

 

 

 

56.32

 

 

 

54.05

 

 

 

60.08

 

 

 

58.74

 

 

 

57.55

 

 

 

58.00

 

Number of full-time equivalent employees

 

 

171

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MARKET DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value/common share

$

34.23

$

33.49

 

$

32.81

$

31.95

$

31.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period-end common share mkt value

 

 

35.00

 

 

 

30.00

 

 

 

32.00

 

 

 

35.00

 

 

 

40.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market as a % of book

 

 

102.25

%

 

89.58

%

 

97.53

%

 

109.55

%

 

131.44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price-to-earnings ratio

 

 

9.09

 

 

 

7.83

 

 

 

8.44

 

 

 

9.26

 

 

 

10.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends/common share

$

0.29

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

1.13

 

$

1.08

 

Common stock dividend payout ratio

 

 

29.90

%

 

27.45

%

 

29.47

%

 

30.77

%

 

29.47

%

 

29.35

%

 

28.42

%

Average basic common shares

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,296

 

Average diluted common shares

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,296

 

Period end common shares outstanding

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

2,742,350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock market capitalization

$

95,982

$

82,271

$

87,755

$

95,982

$

112,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross charge-offs

$

511

 

$

28

$

17

$

86

$

59

$

642

$

258

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

 

459

 

 

 

(143

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

30

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

8,274

 

 

 

8,355

 

 

 

7,835

 

 

 

7,120

 

 

 

7,017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets (NPAs)

 

 

4,497

 

 

 

4,102

 

 

 

4,481

 

 

 

4,468

 

 

 

4,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-off (recovery) /average loans ratio

 

 

0.29

%

 

(0.09

)%

 

0.00

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.03

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses/period-end loans

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

1.33

 

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1.28

 

 

 

1.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NPAs/loans and other real estate

 

 

0.74

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

0.70

 

 

 

0.80

 

 

 

0.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans

 

 

183.99

 

 

 

203.71

 

 

 

178.78

 

 

 

162.97

 

 

 

154.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period-end tangible equity to assets

 

 

8.68

%

 

8.86

%

 

8.90

%

 

10.28

%

 

9.91

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average equity to assets

 

 

9.13

 

 

 

9.33

 

 

 

9.79

 

 

 

10.72

 

 

 

10.43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average equity to loans

 

 

15.02

 

 

 

14.39

 

 

 

14.38

 

 

 

15.55

 

 

 

15.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average loans to deposits

 

 

70.81

 

 

 

76.22

 

 

 

80.95

 

 

 

82.61

 

 

 

81.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

1,018,770

$

979,806

$

912,875

$

812,409

$

812,481

 

$

931,330

 

$

765,722

 

Earning assets

 

 

966,304

 

 

 

926,377

 

 

 

860,838

 

 

 

761,619

 

 

 

763,244

 

 

 

879,153

 

 

 

719,127

 

Loans

 

 

619,455

 

 

 

635,124

 

 

 

621,710

 

 

 

560,142

 

 

 

554,556

 

 

 

609,207

 

 

 

552,014

 

Deposits

 

 

874,820

 

 

 

833,288

 

 

 

767,988

 

 

 

678,090

 

 

 

679,473

 

 

 

788,904

 

 

 

636,441

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

93,042

 

 

 

91,409

 

 

 

89,404

 

 

 

87,090

 

 

 

84,777

 

 

 

90,247

 

 

 

81,547

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ENDING BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

1,031,632

$

987,978

$

965,179

$

810,041

$

818,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earning assets

 

 

977,092

 

 

 

936,323

 

 

 

913,813

 

 

 

757,769

 

 

 

767,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

609,159

 

 

 

628,084

 

 

 

636,799

 

 

 

555,320

 

 

 

551,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

891,562

 

 

 

840,656

 

 

 

815,961

 

 

 

671,162

 

 

 

683,546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

93,859

 

 

 

91,853

 

 

 

89,967

 

 

 

87,629

 

 

 

85,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTES:

(a) - Net Interest income on a fully tax-equivalent ("FTE") basis restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and is considered a non-GAAP measure.

CSB BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(Unaudited)

December 31,

 

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

19,281

 

 

$

 

17,648

 

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

 

162,371

 

 

 

 

84,369

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

181,652

 

 

 

 

102,017

 

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale, at fair-value

 

190,438

 

 

 

 

112,146

 

Held-to-maturity

 

9,045

 

 

 

 

13,869

 

Equity securities

 

87

 

 

 

 

92

 

Restricted stock, at cost

 

4,614

 

 

 

 

4,614

 

Total securities

 

204,184

 

 

 

 

130,721

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,378

 

 

 

 

622

 

Loans

 

609,159

 

 

 

 

551,633

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

8,274

 

 

 

 

7,017

 

Net loans

 

600,885

 

 

 

 

544,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

12,633

 

 

 

 

12,040

 

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

 

4,772

 

 

 

 

4,831

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

21,416

 

 

 

 

18,894

 

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

 

4,712

 

 

 

 

4,942

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,031,632

 

 

$

 

818,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

272,051

 

 

$

 

193,425

 

Interest-bearing

 

619,511

 

 

 

 

490,121

 

Total deposits

 

891,562

 

 

 

 

683,546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

37,215

 

 

 

 

38,889

 

Other borrowings

 

4,664

 

 

 

 

6,330

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

4,332

 

 

 

 

4,442

 

Total liabilities

 

937,773

 

 

 

 

733,207

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized 9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares in 2020 and 2019

 

18,629

 

 

 

 

18,629

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

9,815

 

 

 

 

9,815

 

Retained earnings

 

69,209

 

 

 

 

61,740

 

Treasury stock at cost - 238,252 shares in 2020 and 2019

 

(4,780

)

 

 

 

(4,780

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

986

 

 

 

 

72

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

93,859

 

 

 

 

85,476

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,031,632

 

 

$

 

818,683

 

CSB BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

Quarter ended

 

Twelve months ended

(Unaudited)

December 30,

 

December 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

7,209

 

 

$

7,057

 

 

$

28,354

 

 

$

28,553

 

Taxable securities

 

421

 

 

 

542

 

 

 

1,882

 

 

 

2,247

 

Nontaxable securities

 

121

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

464

 

 

 

532

 

Other

 

53

 

 

 

381

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

1,129

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

7,804

 

 

 

8,110

 

 

 

31,066

 

 

 

32,461

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

584

 

 

 

898

 

 

 

2,723

 

 

 

3,609

 

Short-term and other borrowings

 

36

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

190

 

 

 

453

 

Total interest expense

 

620

 

 

 

981

 

 

 

2,913

 

 

 

4,062

 

Net interest income

 

7,184

 

 

 

7,129

 

 

 

28,153

 

 

 

28,399

 

Provision for loan losses

 

378

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

1,650

 

 

 

1,140

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

6,806

 

 

 

6,844

 

 

 

26,503

 

 

 

27,259

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposits accounts

 

250

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

1,003

 

 

 

1,252

 

Trust services

 

234

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

896

 

 

 

899

 

Debit card interchange fees

 

453

 

 

 

389

 

 

 

1,661

 

 

 

1,481

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

762

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

1,951

 

 

 

462

 

Market value change in equity securities

 

5

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

9

 

Other

 

385

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

1,325

 

Total noninterest income

 

2,089

 

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

6,935

 

 

 

5,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

3,104

 

 

 

2,913

 

 

 

11,707

 

 

 

11,663

 

Occupancy expense

 

242

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

953

 

 

 

832

 

Equipment expense

 

151

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

657

 

 

 

571

 

Professional and director fees

 

441

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

1,332

 

Software expense

 

346

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

938

 

Marketing and public relations

 

109

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

398

 

 

 

535

 

Debit card expense

 

171

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

554

 

Other expenses

 

1,012

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

3,621

 

 

 

3,344

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

5,576

 

 

 

5,079

 

 

 

20,342

 

 

 

19,769

 

Income before income tax

 

3,319

 

 

 

3,216

 

 

 

13,096

 

 

 

12,918

 

Federal income tax provision

 

640

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

2,528

 

 

 

2,504

 

Net income

$

2,679

 

 

$

2,593

 

 

$

10,568

 

 

$

10,414

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

3.85

 

 

$

3.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

3.85

 

 

$

3.80

 

 



