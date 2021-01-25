Seer Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of Class A common stock (1,400,000 of which are being offered for sale by Seer and 2,100,000 are being offered for sale by selling stockholders of Seer). In addition, the selling stockholders of Seer expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Seer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, to commercialize the Proteograph Product Suite through ongoing sales and marketing activities, and for other development work associated with advancing the Proteograph Product Suite, research and development and general corporate purposes. Seer may also use a portion of the proceeds to in-license, acquire or invest in additional businesses, technologies, products or assets, subject to applicable regulatory restrictions. Although Seer has no specific agreements, commitments or understandings with respect to any in-licensing activity or acquisitions, Seer evaluates these opportunities and engages in related discussions with other companies from time-to-time. Seer will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by selling stockholders.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.