Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Collective Inc. (“ Halo ” or the “ Company ”) (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: AGEEF) (Germany: A9KN), is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively the “ Underwriters ”), has agreed to offer for sale units of the Company (the “ Units ”) on an overnight marketed basis (the “ Offering ”).

The Offering is expected to be priced in the context of the market, with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the NEO Exchange Inc.

The Company intends to grant the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time not later than the 30th day following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units offered in the proposed Offering for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for raw materials and packaging supplies, capital equipment, the build-out of the Company’s proposed dispensary in North Hollywood, California, development of the Bar-X Ranch in Lake County, California and an indoor cultivation facility in Ukiah, California, working capital and general corporate purposes.

It is expected that the units will be offered in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to Halo’s short form base shelf prospectus dated September 2, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”) and may also be offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in compliance with similar exemptions under applicable state securities laws, as well as in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters on a private placement or equivalent basis. The terms of any Offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the “Prospectus Supplement”).