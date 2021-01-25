Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGRY) (“Surgery Partners”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Surgery Partners. In connection with the offering, Surgery Partners intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead bookrunning managers, and Barclays Capital Inc., KKR Capital Markets LLC, and Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the public offering.