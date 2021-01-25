Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGRY) (“Surgery Partners”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000
shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Surgery Partners. In connection with the offering, Surgery Partners intends to grant the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the
offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead bookrunning managers, and Barclays Capital Inc., KKR Capital Markets LLC, and Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the public offering.
Surgery Partners intends to use its net proceeds from the public offering for general corporate purposes.
An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 25, 2021 and automatically became effective under SEC rules. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, when filed, will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained, when available, by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: (888) 603-5847 or KKR at http://ir.kkr.com/ or by emailing kfn.ir@kkr.com or Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., 125 West 55th Street, L-22, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Syndicate Department, telephone: 212-231-0440, or by emailing: MacquarieEquitySyndicateUSA@macquarie.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare