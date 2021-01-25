Monroe Capital Corporation Closes Offering of $130 Million 4.75% Notes Due 2026

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.75% notes due 2023 and to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its credit facility. However, the Company may re-borrow under its credit facility and use such borrowings to invest in lower middle-market companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for working capital and general corporate purposes. As of January 12, 2021, the Company had $114.9 million in outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility.

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that it has closed a public offering of $130 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

The Notes will mature on February 15, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per year payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning August 15, 2021.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as book-running manager for this offering. ING Financial Markets LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc., Huntington Securities, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement (File No. 333-237740) relating to the Notes was filed and has been declared effective by the SEC.

The Notes were issued by the Company pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering was made solely by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com or by calling 800-248-8863.