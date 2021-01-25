Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raises $5 Million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Annual Thanks and Giving Campaign

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, today announced that it has raised $5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the 2020 St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign. This multi-faceted campaign included 593,000 donations from the company’s customers at time of purchase, special St. Jude-designated product sales where a portion of the sale was donated, employee donations, and donations from the company. The amount raised in this past year was nearly 40% higher than the previous year and significantly exceeded the company’s goals.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is proud to celebrate 16 years of partnership with St. Jude, raising a total of more than $55 million for its Thanks and Giving Campaign. These funds have been used to support vital research and treatment to help increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. St. Jude continues to uphold its promise that no family will receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“Over the past 16 years, our annual campaign benefiting the St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital has become a company tradition that we are deeply proud of,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “In a year that has brought hardship to so many, we are humbled by the generosity of our customers and our associates in supporting an organization that is changing the lives of children and their families across the country.”

“The kindness and compassion that our partners share year after year during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is truly invaluable,” said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This holiday season was like no other, but one thing remained certain, the outpouring of generosity from our St. Jude family. Our partners, their employees and customers continue to have big hearts for the children of St. Jude and their support helps ensure our doctors and researchers will continue their tireless work to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”