 

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Philip Villaluz to Capital Markets Team in New York City

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 23:00  |  33   |   |   

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) announced today that Philip Villaluz has joined its Capital Markets division in New York City as a desk analyst, reporting to Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit.

Villaluz has over 29 years of investment industry experience, including 23 years of municipal bond credit analysis. His experience covers a wide range of sectors, including health care, water and sewer, electric, airports, toll roads, higher education, municipal project finance, and lease-backed financings, among others.

“HilltopSecurities is dedicated to offering our clients and investors valuable market insight and municipal credit specialization,” Kozlik said. “I am pleased to welcome an analyst of Phil’s caliber who brings such a robust level of experience to our team.”

Villaluz joins HilltopSecurities from Schroders, where he served as head of municipal credit research on its U.S. tax-exempt fixed income team, overseeing the firm’s municipal bond research and analysis. Prior to his time there, he was head of municipal credit and strategy at Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc., responsible for providing written and verbal credit opinions to investors, salespeople, and traders. He has also held positions with Merrill Lynch & Co., Citigroup Global Markets, and Advisors Asset Management.

The addition of Villaluz to HilltopSecurities’ Capital Markets division is the latest in a series of key hires as it continues to expand its municipal commentary and credit analysis platform.

“I’m excited to join such a respected municipal investment bank that is focused on providing a comprehensive suite of services to municipal and institutional clients across the country,” Villaluz said.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Hilltop Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Philip Villaluz to Capital Markets Team in New York City Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) announced today that Philip Villaluz has joined its Capital Markets division in New York City as a desk analyst, reporting to Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit. Villaluz has over 29 years …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
06.01.21
HilltopSecurities Welcomes Creig Veldhuizen to Debt Capital Markets Team in Denver, Colorado