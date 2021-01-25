 

In Support of Statewide Initiatives, PG&E Will Move Some Residential Customers to a Time-of-Use Rate Plan Starting in April 2021 to Encourage Energy Usage When Renewables Are More Plentiful and Demand is Lower

As part of a multi-year, statewide energy policy to create a cleaner energy future for California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will move approximately 2.5 million eligible residential electric customers in Northern and Central California to a Time-of-Use rate plan between April 2021 and March 2022. On the Time-of-Use (Peak Pricing 4 - 9 p.m. Every Day) rate plan, when customers use energy is as important as how much they use. Customers are encouraged to shift some energy use to times when rates are lower, demand is lower and renewable resources, like solar and wind power, are most plentiful.

Putting the Time-of-Use plan into action has been planned for several years and was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in July 2015.

All investor-owned electric utilities are required to automatically transition customers to the Time-of-Use rate plan to support a cleaner, smarter and more reliable energy grid. PG&E does not profit from this change. Customers can choose an alternate Time-of-Use rate plan or another rate plan, including the Tiered rate plan, at any time. PG&E is notifying customers at least 90 days in advance of their scheduled move to Time-of-Use to allow them to have ample time to make a choice if they prefer another rate plan.

“We understand every household is unique, and so is the way they use energy. PG&E is committed to helping customers choose the electric rate plan that best meets their needs. Time-of-Use rate plans give customers greater control over their monthly bill, while supporting California’s clean energy goals,” said Laurie Giammona, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Customers who automatically transition to this Time-of-Use rate plan will receive risk-free Bill Protection for the first 12 months. If a customer pays more on the Time-of-Use (Peak Pricing 4-9 p.m. Every Day) rate plan than they would have on their current rate plan, PG&E will automatically credit the customer the difference for the first year. Customers can learn more about this rate plan at pge.com/toueveryday.

Time-of-Use Transition Schedule

The transition to this Time-of-Use rate plan will occur by geographical region. PG&E residential electric customers in Mendocino and Sonoma counties will be the first to transition to the new plan in April 2021, and they started receiving information from PG&E about rate choices in December.

