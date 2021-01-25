Camden Property Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of 2020 Distributions

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced today the income tax characteristics of its 2020 distributions paid to shareholders as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid banks, brokerage firms, and institutional investors that are required to issue Forms 1099 to their account holders. The final classifications of the distributions for 2020 are as follows:

Camden Property Trust – Common Shares (CUSIP – 133131102)