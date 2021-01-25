 

bb.q Chicken Opening at Loudoun Station in Spring 2021

Popular Korean Chicken Franchise Leases Third Location in Northern Virginia

RESTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), today announced that bb.q Chicken has signed a 10-year lease for 3,000 sq. ft. at 43801 Central Station Drive in Ashburn, Va. With over 1,000 locations across South Korea, and a rapid expansion plan for the North American market, bb.q Chicken is bringing its signature chicken and beer menu to Loudoun Station in Spring 2021.

“bb.q,” which stands for “best of the best quality,” serves over twenty signature chicken dishes, deep-fried in olive oil, and representative of South Korean spicy and sweet flavor pairings. With two other Northern Virginia locations in Centreville and Falls Church, bb.q’s newest outpost in the Northern Virginia market will join existing eateries Blackfinn, Burger 21, Famous Toastery, Senor Tequila’s, and The Zone at Loudoun Station.

“The bb.q team recognized the quality of the metro location and adjacent developments and together, Comstock and Tenant put forth the creativity to secure this quality vendor for our project,” said Timothy J. Steffan, EVP/Asset Management and Development for Comstock.

Joseph Kim, CEO of bb.q chicken USA and Washington Area Franchise Developer, Shin Kwak, have partnered to launch bb.q’s first location in Loudoun County and Michael Kang at Rappaport represented the tenant.

About bb.q Chicken

Established in 1995, bb.q Chicken’s vision is to always provide the most delicious and healthiest premium chicken in the world. bb.q Chicken is continually motivated to prepare and share only the best flavors with you as our brand name. BBDOTQ USA was founded in the USA in 2014, with a vision to be the best chicken franchise restaurant business in the USA. In order to be a successful Training Institution and R&D System of Genesis BBQ Group, we have served our flexible businesses models in the USA.

About Loudoun Station
Loudoun Station represents Loudoun County’s only Metro-connected development. Loudoun Station has more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development completed, including almost 700 apartment residences, approximately 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues that includes the 11-screen AMC - Loudoun Station theatre, 50,000 square feet of Class-A office, and a 1,500+ space commuter parking garage. Approximately 1.5 million square feet of additional transit-oriented and mixed-use development is planned for the Loudoun Station neighborhood. Located adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line, Loudoun Station represents Loudoun County’s beginning transformation into a transit connected community with direct rail connectivity to Dulles International Airport, Reston, Tysons Corner and downtown Washington, DC.

