 

Caladrius Biosciences Closes $25.0 Million Private Placement

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that it has closed on its previously announced sale of an aggregate of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,250,000 shares of common stock to several institutional and accredited investors, at a purchase price of $2.00 per share and associated warrant, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $2.90 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five and one-half years.

The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $25.0 million. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the advancement of its CD34+ technology-based clinical programs.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities were made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued to the investors within ten calendar days and to use its best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 90 days after today in the event of a “full review” by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

