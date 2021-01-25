 

GCA announces key adaptation initiatives at Climate Adaptation Summit 2021

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) today made a number of key announcements during the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS2021) hosted by the Netherlands – the first international summit for global leaders aimed at triggering the systemic change required to accelerate adaptation action globally for a climate resilient world. During the Summit GCA's work was endorsed by a number of world leaders including Ali Bongo Odimba, President of Gabon; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada; Carlos Alvarado Quesado, President of Costa Rica, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF speaks to Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of Global Center on Adaptation and Cora van Niewenhuizen, Dutch Minister for Infrastructure and Water during the Climate Adaptation Summit 2021

The Summit took place as the pandemic continues to erode recent progress in building climate resilience, leaving countries and communities more vulnerable to future shocks. A report by GCA "State and Trends in Adaptation 2020" showed that global funding would need to increase ten-fold, to US$300 billion a year, to meet the UN Environment Programme's estimates of what is needed to respond to escalating climate risks. An accompanying technical report "Adaptation Finance in the Context of Covid-19" estimated that funding for climate adaptation fell by up to 10% in 2020, reversing the decade long trend of increasing adaptation finance to developing countries.

Ministerial Dialogue
At the start of CAS2021, GCA hosted its first annual Ministerial Dialogue, with over 50 ministers and leaders from international organizations, to scale-up global leadership cooperation to accelerate climate adaptation. Going forward it will also serve as an annual high-level forum on climate change adaptation, acting as a lever for global leadership to drive a decade of transformation for a climate resilient world by 2030.

Hosting the meeting, Ban Ki-moon, Co-Chair of Global Center on Adaptation said:
"In this GCA ministerial dialogue, we hope to achieve three things: a step change in ambition, so that adaptation receives the funding and attention it deserves. We need a step change in financing to mobilize hundreds of billions of dollars for this decade of transformation. And we need to strengthen partnerships and knowledge exchanges to make the best solutions and approaches available to all."

