Getty Realty Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.