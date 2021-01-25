 

Honey Badger Exploration Announces Management Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 23:29  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Chad Williams, the Company’s Chairman, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately.

Mr. Williams has assumed the CEO position, on an interim basis, from Mr. Ed Baer who will be stepping down as the Company’s CEO.

Chad Williams commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ed for his dedication to the Company since joining last year and wish him all the best. He leaves the Company well positioned with its extensive land holdings in Ontario’s prolific historic Thunder Bay Silver District and other accretive assets to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an expansive interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver Project. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact: Ms. Christina Slater at cslater@honeybadgersilver.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.




