Honey Badger Exploration Announces Management Change

Mr. Williams has assumed the CEO position, on an interim basis, from Mr. Ed Baer who will be stepping down as the Company’s CEO.

Chad Williams commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ed for his dedication to the Company since joining last year and wish him all the best. He leaves the Company well positioned with its extensive land holdings in Ontario’s prolific historic Thunder Bay Silver District and other accretive assets to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an expansive interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver Project. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact: Ms. Christina Slater at cslater@honeybadgersilver.com.

