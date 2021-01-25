Home BancShares Names Larry W. Ross to Board of Directors

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), today announced that Larry W. Ross has been appointed to the Home BancShares Board of Directors, filling their last open seat.



“Larry W. Ross is very well respected in the community and possesses a long history with Centennial Bank,” said John W. Allison, Chairman of Home BancShares. “I look forward to his contribution to the Home BancShares Board,” added Allison.



“I am honored to be asked by Chairman John Allison and the esteemed Directors of Home BancShares to join their board,” said Larry W. Ross. “Over the years, I have witnessed first-hand the growth and excellent customer service of Centennial Bank as a customer, shareholder and fifteen-year member of the Little Rock Region Advisory Board of Directors,” added Ross. “HOMB and Centennial Bank have proven that community banking is an intricate part of a community’s growth and quality of life. They are very passionate about providing continued record performance and excellent customer service to all stakeholders in the community. I look forward to serving with this amazing team of people,” continued Ross.



Ross is a retired executive from AT&T/Southwestern Bell with more than 30 years of service. He is also a retired Presiding Elder with the Christian Methodist Church and is President of Ross Consulting Service. Ross has been a member of the Centennial Bank Little Rock Region Advisory Board of Directors since 2005. He is also a member of the Pulaski County Bridge and Facilities Board; Arkansas PBS Foundation; and the North Little Rock Rotary Club, where he served as Past President and received the distinction of International Paul Harris Fellow. Mr. Ross is also the former Chair of the Arkansas Independent Citizens Commission, Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy, Arkansas Educational Television Network Commission (AETN) and the State of Arkansas Ethics Commission. Mr. Ross and his wife Lillian have three adult children and live in Sherwood, Arkansas.