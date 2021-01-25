 

General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 23:41  |  23   |   |   

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021. The current quarterly dividend rate represents a 4 percent increase from the $0.49 per share rate paid a year ago. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 122 years.

About General Mills
 General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.



General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: 10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021. The current quarterly dividend rate represents a 4 percent increase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Cheerios Brings Back Happy-Heart Shaped O’s to Inspire Heart-Healthy Lifestyle
23.01.21
Wow! Die General-Mills-Aktie bietet gerade 3,66 % Dividendenrendite!
22.01.21
General Mills Announces Pricing Terms for its Exchange Offer
22.01.21
General Mills Announces Early Participation Results of and Amendments to Exchange Offer
19.01.21
2 Aktien, die ihre Dividende verdoppeln könnten: Werden sie es tun?
14.01.21
General Mills vs. Nestlé: Weiterhin zeigen die Schweizer, wie günstig die Amerikaner sind!
11.01.21
Introducing Nature Valley Protein Crunch Bars, Delicious Creamy, Crunchy Texture with 10 Grams of Protein
11.01.21
General Mills and got milk? Celebrate National Milk Day
10.01.21
3 Gründe, warum jetzt die General-Mills-Aktie interessanter wird!
07.01.21
General Mills Announces Exchange Offer for Four Series of Notes

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:39 Uhr
9
10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
06.05.20
145
General Mills: Gewinn im ersten Quartal klar gestiegen, Erwartungen geschlagen, Ausblick bestätigt