 

Forward Air Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 11, 2021 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EST. The Company’s conference call will be available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.forwardaircorp.com, or by dialing (844) 867-6169, Access Code: 6464581. Because we use our Investor Relations website as a primary mechanism to communicate with our investors, investors are urged to monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website to easily find or navigate to current and pertinent information about us. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.forwardaircorp.com beginning shortly after completion of the live call.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company that provides services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (“LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals; final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight; truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services, high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services; intermodal first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services; and pool distribution services, including high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region. For more information, visit our website at https://www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

