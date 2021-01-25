Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Provides January Rent Collection Update, Introduces 2021 AFFO Guidance and Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call

“With our portfolio demonstrating continued stability into January, and our investment trajectory returning to historical levels, we now have sufficient visibility to provide 2021 AFFO guidance,” said Essential Properties’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides. “After investing ~$242 million at a 7.1% initial cash yield in the fourth quarter of 2020, a record level for the Company, and seeing a strong pipeline into the first quarter, we are excited about our growth potential, which is fully supported by our balance sheet and attractive liquidity position.”

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”), announced today that it expects 2021 Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) on a fully diluted basis to be $1.22 to $1.26 per share. The Company also expects to collect 95% of Cash ABR for the month of January 2021.

Additionally, the Company announced that it will release its operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Company will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, please go to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that is based on Core FFO, which, in turn is based on Funds From Operation (“FFO”). The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. The Company computes Core FFO by adjusting FFO to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that it believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO include certain transaction related gains, losses, income or expense or other non-core amounts as they occur. The Company computes AFFO by adjusting Core FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain items that it believes are not indicative of its operating performance, including straight-line rental revenue, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, other amortization expense, other non-cash charges (including changes to our provision for loan losses following the adoption of ASC 326), capitalized interest expense and transaction costs.