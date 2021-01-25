 

Chimerix Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock. Prior to the closing, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 1,764,750 shares of common stock. As a result, the Company issued a total of 13,529,750 shares in this offering at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Chimerix from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $115.0 million.

Chimerix intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the clinical development of its product candidates, commercial pre-launch activities and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies and Cowen acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as lead manager for the offering and JonesTrading acted as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Chimerix pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (File No. 333-244146). Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Our three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are, brincidofovir (BCV), ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical trial for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in COVID-19 patients.

