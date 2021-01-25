Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, is pleased to announce that all tranches of its non-brokered private placement (the “Non-Brokered Offering”) of units (“Units”), previously announced on December 21, 2020, have now closed. The Company received total subscriptions for gross proceeds of C$3,446,121. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.06 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing. The Units will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Finder's fees of 5% cash and 5% finder’s warrants, each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for C$0.06 for a period of 24 months, were paid on certain subscriptions. Insiders have subscribed for a total of approximately C$300,000.

Included in the Non-Brokered Offering were subscriptions from certain directors and officers, who were issued Units at a deemed issue price of C$0.05 in satisfaction of foregone 2020 compensation totaling C$404,528.