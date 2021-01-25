Globalive Technology Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting on January 25, 2021

The Company is pleased to announce that each of the resolutions proposed in the management information circular for the Meeting (the “ Circular ”) were approved by the shareholders of the Company, including:

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globalive Technology (TSX-V: LIVE) (the “ Company ”), a technology firm based in Toronto, Ontario, held a special meeting of its shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) on January 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

(i) Authorization to implement a plan of arrangement to complete a reverse takeover transaction with Yooma Corp. on substantially the terms described in the Circular (the “RTO Transaction”). (ii) Authorization to apply to have the Company de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the completion of the RTO Transaction. (iii) Authorization for a new long term incentive plan, that will be the go-forward incentive plan for the resulting issuer of the RTO Transaction.

Additional details about the Meeting, the resolutions approved by the shareholders and other matters pertaining to the RTO Transaction can be found in the Circular, and in supplementary press releases issued by the Company on January 18, 2021 and January 20, 2021, all of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com.



The Company notes that the business of the Meeting remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ABOUT GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY

