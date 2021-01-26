 

Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 00:15  |  71   |   |   

Mathieu Vachon announces that he has filed an early warning report in respect of his holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”) as a result of the dilution of the 8,434,403 common shares of Bitfarms held by Mr. Vachon (the “Share Dilution”).

When Bitfarms became a reporting issuer on June 13, 2019 (upon being Issued a receipt for its final prospectus dated June 12, 2019), Mr. Vachon had control and direction (in his capacity as an individual and by way of 9264-2644 Quebec Inc., a corporation of which he owns 100% of the outstanding securities) 4,450 and 8,367,245 common shares respectively, representing approximately 14.7 % of the then-outstanding Common Shares.

Bitfarms’ issued capital increased from approximately 57,045,875 common shares on June 13, 2019 to approximately 112,721,792 Common Shares as of the date of this report. Mr. Vachon has sold an aggregate of 67,500 Common Shares and purchased an aggregate of 130,208 Common Shares (for a net increase of 62,708 Common Shares), as set forth in the table below.

Date

Number of
Common

Shares Sold

Number of

Common

Shares

Purchased

Market

Price per

Common

Share

Total

Consideration

2019-07-15

-

130,208

Private Sale

$0.0008

$104.1664

2019-09-24

10,000

-

TSX Venture

Exchange

(“TSXV”)

$0.9525

$9,525.00

2019-09-27

7,500

-

TSXV

$0.9000

$6,750.00

2020-12-14

50,000

-

TSXV

$0.7200

$36,000.00

Mr. Vachon currently owns or controls 8,434,403 common shares, representing approximately 7.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to the Share Dilution.

Mr. Vachon reviews his holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease his position as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated January 25, 2021. The early warning report has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (“SEDAR”) under Bitfarms’ issuer profile at https://www.sedar.com/.

Bitfarms Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Der nächste Krypto-Mining-Tenbagger: BITFARMS

Diskussion: Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Inve
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report Mathieu Vachon announces that he has filed an early warning report in respect of his holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”) as a result of the dilution of the 8,434,403 common shares of Bitfarms held by Mr. Vachon (the “Share Dilution”). When …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
13.01.21
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors(3) 
11.01.21
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
07.01.21
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
04.01.21
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
29.12.20
Bitfarms Announces Executive Management and Board Changes to Prepare for Company Growth in 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
575
Der nächste Krypto-Mining-Tenbagger: BITFARMS
20.01.21
4
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Inve