 

Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar Bad Bunny will perform his hit single “Booker T” off his new album “El Último Tour Del Mundo” live for the first time at Royal Rumble this Sunday, January 31 streaming live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” said Bad Bunny. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

“Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry, and a pop culture icon with strong ties to WWE and our fans around the world,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “We are thrilled to provide a global platform for his first-ever live performance of ‘Booker T’ as we kick off the road to WrestleMania.”

Bad Bunny has taken over the global music scene as one of the most respected and talented singer-songwriters and producers of this generation. Declared the #1 artist globally of 2020 by Spotify, he has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards for Best Reggaeton Performance, Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year among others.

Bad Bunny’s most recent and third album of 2020, “El Último Tour Del Mundo” debuted at #1 on the “Billboard 200” chart, the first all-Spanish-language album to reach #1 in the 64-year history of the all-genre chart, as well as #1 on Apple Music’s global “Top Albums” chart for all genres.

About Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is proclaimed as one of the most popular artists in the world. The multi-platinum recording artist, Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee, consistently manages to break international barriers and dismantle cultural norms, becoming a global icon of culture and entertainment. This year he was named “Composer of the Year” by ASCAP. Following the unquestionable impact he has made across the globe, Bad Bunny became the first male reggaeton artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. He is also the only Latino male artist to grace the cover of the prominent The New York Times Magazine.

His most recent album, “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” debuted at #1 on the “Billboard 200“ chart becoming the first all-Spanish album to reach said position in the 64-year history of the all genre chart. The artist managed to have all his discography reach the “Billboard 200” chart, with his last 4 albums making the Top 10 and his debut album “X 100PRE” peaking at #11. This year, he was proclaimed the #1 artist globally on Spotify and the #1 Latin artist of 2020 by Billboard for second consecutive year. Bad Bunny is one of the Latin artists with the most hits to reach the global “Hot 100,” having a total of 25 songs make it on the chart. Recently, the artist released his single "Dakiti" with Jhay Cortez, which made history as the first Latin song to simultaneously reach #1 on the "Billboard Global 200" and "Billboard Global Excl. U.S." as well as on Spotify’s “Top 200” and Apple Music’s “Top 100: Global.”

