US Foods Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $900 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

US Foods intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2024, (ii) to repay all of its outstanding senior secured term loans maturing on April 24, 2025 and (iii) to pay fees and expenses related to the Offering.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced the pricing of a private offering (the “Offering”) of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) by its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary, US Foods, Inc. (“US Foods”). The initial offering price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount thereof. The offering is expected to close on February 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The size of the Offering was increased by approximately $300 million aggregate principal amount subsequent to the initial announcement of the Offering.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof are being offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes and the guarantees thereof are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.

