 

US Foods Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $900 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 01:05  |  44   |   |   

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced the pricing of a private offering (the “Offering”) of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) by its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary, US Foods, Inc. (“US Foods”). The initial offering price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount thereof. The offering is expected to close on February 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The size of the Offering was increased by approximately $300 million aggregate principal amount subsequent to the initial announcement of the Offering.

US Foods intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2024, (ii) to repay all of its outstanding senior secured term loans maturing on April 24, 2025 and (iii) to pay fees and expenses related to the Offering.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof are being offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes and the guarantees thereof are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Seite 1 von 3
US Foods Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

US Foods Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $900 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced the pricing of a private offering (the “Offering”) of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) by its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary, US …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
US Foods Announces Private Offering of $600 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
19.01.21
US Foods to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
28.12.20
US Foods to Participate in the ICR Virtual Conference on Jan. 11, 2021