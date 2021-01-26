 

D-Link Elevates Modern Smart Homes with Covr Series Wi-Fi 6 Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 02:00  |  28   |   |   

D-Link's new Covr Systems come in multi-pack options that combine next generation Wi-Fi 6 with mesh technology to provide faster speeds and greater capacity

TAIPEI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today announced their new COVR-X1870 Series Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems, including multi-pack options that are all equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technology to provide faster speeds, greater capacity, and less network congestion for the modern device-dense smart home. With next generation speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps total, these Covr AX Wi-Fi 6 solutions are perfect for simultaneous 4K streaming, VR gaming, video calling, and keeping the smart home connected. They also feature 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port for optional wired connectivity.

The Covr systems are packed with advanced features to provide users with the optimal networking experience. OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices, and BSS coloring makes the network more efficient, improving the overall Wi-Fi 6 performance. D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh allows users to expand their network according to their needs, while Smart Roaming and Smart Steering ensure reliable, stable connection throughout the home. The COVR-X1870 series also features the latest WPA3 encryption. Setup is easy with the D-Link Wi-Fi App, which also offers enhanced parental controls.

Covr AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems

  • Single Pack COVR-X1870: Coverage up to 275 sqm/ 3000 sq. ft.
  • 2-Pack COVR-X1872: Coverage up to 510 sqm/ 5500 sq. ft.
  • 3-Pack COVR-X1873: Coverage up to 740 sqm/ 8000 sq. ft.
  • 4-Pack COVR-X1874: Coverage up to 925 sqm/ 10,000 sq. ft.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D-Link Elevates Modern Smart Homes with Covr Series Wi-Fi 6 Solution D-Link's new Covr Systems come in multi-pack options that combine next generation Wi-Fi 6 with mesh technology to provide faster speeds and greater capacity TAIPEI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - D-Link Corporation today announced their new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods