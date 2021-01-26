 

TechnipFMC plc  Notification of Major Interest in Shares

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TECHNIPFMC PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Société Générale SA (SG SA)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Puteaux, France

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

22/01/2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

25/01/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.10%

2.35%

4.45%

449,466,233

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

2.68%

2.48%

5.16%

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BDSFG982

Ordinary shares

6,901,144

3,586

1.54%

0.00%

GB00BDSFG982

Borrowed Ordinary shares

2,422,100

91,400

0.54%

0.02%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

9,418,230

2.10%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

196

0.00%

OTC call option on basket

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

484,367

0.11%

Euro Medium Term Note

09/01/2025

Till 09/01/2025

Cash

2,798

0.00%

OTC Call option

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

1,785,000

0.40%

OTC Call option

16/12/2022

16/12/2022

Cash

1,457

0.00%

OTC Call option

17/12/2021

17/12/2021

Cash

411

0.00%

OTC Call option

18/06/2021

18/06/2021

Cash

742,635

0.17%

OTC Call option

19/03/2021

19/03/2021

Cash

723,996

0.16%

OTC Call option

17/09/2021

17/09/2021

Cash

785,252

0.17%

OTC Put option

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

298,000

0.07%

OTC Put option

18/06/2021

18/06/2021

Cash

179,448

0.04%

OTC Put option

19/03/2021

19/03/2021

Cash

229,457

0.05%

OTC Put option

17/09/2021

17/09/2021

Cash

102,790

0.02%

Listed call warrants

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

2,257,830

0.50%

Listed call warrants

17/12/2021

17/12/2021

Cash

160

0.00%

Listed call warrants

18/06/2021

18/06/2021

Cash

732,239

0.16%

Listed call warrants

19/03/2021

19/03/2021

Cash

696,484

0.15%

Listed call warrants

17/09/2021

17/09/2021

Cash

767,213

0.17%

Listed put warrants

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

298,000

0.07%

Listed put warrants

18/06/2021

18/06/2021

Cash

179,448

0.04%

Listed put warrants

19/03/2021

19/03/2021

Cash

229,457

0.05%

Listed put warrants

17/09/2021

17/09/2021

Cash

102,790

0.02%

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

10,599,428

2.35%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

January 25th ,2021

Category: UK regulatory

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
10
TechnipFMC