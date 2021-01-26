 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased OceanFirst stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at tkennedy@glancylaw.com, or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



