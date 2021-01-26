 

St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Only Accepts Applicants of the Highest Moral Standing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 05:00  |  29   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme maintains its 'Platinum Standard' brand by accepting applicants of only the highest moral standing, Prime Minister Timothy Harris asserted during a recent press conference. First introduced in 1984, the dual-island nation has been operating the world's longest-standing CBI Programme offering foreign investors and their families a safe and secure route to a second citizenship.

Once investing through the Sustainable Growth Fund – hailed as the most straightforward path to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship – applicants gain access to a range of benefits. This includes increased global mobility to nearly 160 countries and territories and the right to live and work in the nation. Since citizenship is for life, it also holds the invaluable option to pass it down for generations to come. However, applicants must first undergo a stringent multi-tiered vetting process that ensures that only those with a clean background are accepted as citizens, thus protecting the CBI Programme's reputation.

Regarding the matter, Prime Minister Harris said, "Our key priority is really to ensure that the good name of our country remains intact and that only the most discerning of persons become part of it […] People who can withstand the tests of the vigorous due diligence procedures that are in place with respect to our programme." He also highlighted that citizens from any nation were welcome to invest in St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme save for those hailing from Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.

Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit, expanded on other factors that play into application acceptance last year for a documentary by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine. "There are other reasons we will deny [granting citizenship]. For example, in St Kitts and Nevis, we have a regulation that says: if you have been refused a visa from a country that we have visa-free access to, then you will be refused by us," he said.

Applicants who successfully pass the security checks can gain receipt of citizenship within two months and thus apply for their second passport. St Kitts and Nevis offers one of the most family-friendly programmes on the market, recently enabling investors to include siblings within an application.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Only Accepts Applicants of the Highest Moral Standing LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme maintains its 'Platinum Standard' brand by accepting applicants of only the highest moral standing, Prime Minister Timothy Harris …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods