BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Prices Upsized Offering of $650 Million Convertible Senior Notes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (the “Company,” “we” or “BridgeBio”) announced today the pricing of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of notes. In connection with the offering, the Company granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $97.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on January 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.25% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning August 1, 2021. The notes will mature on February 1, 2029, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Prior to November 1, 2028, the notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the notes will be convertible at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The notes will be convertible at the option of the holders, subject to certain conditions and during certain periods, into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock, with the form of consideration determined at the Company’s election.

The conversion rate will initially be 10.3050 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $97.04 per share of the Company’s common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 47.5% over the last reported sale price of the Company’s common stock of $65.79 per share on January 25, 2021.

The Company may not redeem the notes prior to February 6, 2026. On or after February 6, 2026 and on or before the 41st scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date of the notes, the Company may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option at any time, and from time to time, if the last reported sale price of the Company’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption, during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.