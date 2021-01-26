SouthGobi Announces the Voting Results of the Shareholders’ Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“ SouthGobi ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “ Shareholders’ Meeting ”) held in Vancouver, Canada on January 21, 2021. At the Meeting, the majority of the Company’s shareholders voted in favour of the following matters as set out in the Company’s management proxy circular dated December 9, 2020 (the “ Circular ”), a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Appointment of Auditors - BDO Limited, Certified Public Accountants (Practicing), Hong Kong, was appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office for the ensuring year or until their successors are appointed. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by a show of hands.

Total votes in favour: 111,393,645 (100.00%) Total votes withheld: 0 (0.00%)

Fixing the Number of Directors - The number of directors to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at eight. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by a show of hands.

Total votes in favour: 111,221,862 (99.999%) Total votes against: 800 (0.001%)

Election of Directors – The eight director nominees set forth in the Company’s Circular were elected as directors to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot.