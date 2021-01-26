 

Transforming the track area into a new urban space in Liljeholmen

HELSINKI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nordic real estate company Citycon plans to develop residentials and offices at Liljeholmen by covering the track area at Liljeholmstorget. Under the name RE: Liljeholmen, an attractive living environment will be created with 120 new apartments, 3,000 workplaces and a glazed plaza with space for activities, cultural events and experiences. The project is being developed in collaboration with the City of Stockholm and the zoning phase will within a short time reach the consultation period.

Citycon is already a major player in the area as owner and manager of Liljeholmstorget Galleria, which for seven years has been acclaimed Stockholm's Best district centre and Vårdhuset, a healthcare cluster with over 20 care units adjacent to the mall.

"Liljeholmen has a fantastic location just a stone's throw from CBD. With the new sections of the light rail Tvärbanan and metro, Liljeholmen will become the obvious hub for the new southern part of Stockholm, which is currently taking shape", says Veronica Palmgren, Development Director at Citycon.

By covering the track area, the right conditions for a modern, inviting, mixed-use development are created. In total, RE: Liljeholmen will include new areas of just over 70,000 sqm distributed between apartments, offices, hotels, retail, services, culture and public meeting places. A new plaza is being created as a large, open indoor area with a view of Trekantsparken.

"The new space will be integrated with the existing Liljeholmstorget Galleria which will increase the flow of visitors to the galleria and create even more attractive meeting place. With RE: Liljeholmen, we're making our vision of turning the area into Stockholm's most inspiring meeting place into reality", says Veronica Palmgren.

Approximately 120 tenant-owned apartments are planned to be between the park and the new plaza, in the form of two residential buildings that are planned to be built in the current car park area.

"RE: Liljeholmen is an important milestone and a good example of how we execute on our strategy to develop accessible and convenient mixed-use urban hubs by adding residentials and offices to our necessity-based community centres. These combine a variety of services, leisure and retail within a short distance or in connection to public transport. The long-term aim is to create lasting value to tenants, owners and local communities", says Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer at Citycon.

