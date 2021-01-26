EQT AB (publ) Year-End Report 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 26.01.2021, 07:16 | 52 | 0 | 0 26.01.2021, 07:16 | Delivering on our strategy in a year of uncertainty



Please note that all figures refer to continued operations, excluding Credit, unless stated otherwise STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHLIGHTS FOR JAN-DEC 2020 (JAN-DEC 2019) With a resilient portfolio, EQT's focus on new thematic investment opportunities accelerated as market conditions improved. Total investments by the EQT funds in the period amounted to EUR 12.9bn ( EUR 9.8bn ) and total gross fund exits amounted to EUR 3.4bn ( EUR 7.2bn )

Number of full-time equivalent employees and on-site consultants (FTE plus) amounted to 710 (665) at the end of the period, of which FTEs were 653 (606)

Adjusted total revenue amounted to EUR 762m ( EUR 570m ), corresponding to an increase of 34% compared to 2019. Total revenue (according to IFRS) was EUR 709m ( EUR 564m ). The increase in revenue was primarily driven by management fees generated from the closed out commitments in EQT IX as well as carried interest generated in EQT VII following strong value creation with Gross MOIC increasing to 2.3x as of December 31, 2020 (1.8x) and exits during H2

( ) The EQT Growth strategy was announced on October 19 with Microsoft Corporate Vice President Marc Brown joining as Partner and Head. With EQT Growth, EQT will be among the very few private markets firms in the world with investment strategies that address the needs of companies throughout their lifecycle

with Microsoft Corporate Vice President joining as Partner and Head. With EQT Growth, EQT will be among the very few private markets firms in the world with investment strategies that address the needs of companies throughout their lifecycle In order to increase its financial flexibility, EQT signed a five-year EUR 1.0bn revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF will incorporate a pricing mechanism linked to ESG-related objectives EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



