 

EQT AB (publ) Year-End Report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 07:16  |  52   |   |   

Delivering on our strategy in a year of uncertainty

Please note that all figures refer to continued operations, excluding Credit, unless stated otherwise

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS FOR JAN-DEC 2020 (JAN-DEC 2019)         

  • With a resilient portfolio, EQT's focus on new thematic investment opportunities accelerated as market conditions improved. Total investments by the EQT funds in the period amounted to EUR 12.9bn (EUR 9.8bn) and total gross fund exits amounted to EUR 3.4bn (EUR 7.2bn)
  • AUM increased to EUR 52.5bn (EUR 36.0bn), primarily driven by the activation of EQT IX and EQT Infrastructure V with closed out commitments of EUR 14.6bn and EUR 7.6bn, respectively, as of December 31, 2020
  • Fundraising for EQT IX and EQT Infrastructure V during H2 2020 progressed well in line with plan
  • Number of full-time equivalent employees and on-site consultants (FTE plus) amounted to 710 (665) at the end of the period, of which FTEs were 653 (606)
  • Adjusted total revenue amounted to EUR 762m (EUR 570m), corresponding to an increase of 34% compared to 2019. Total revenue (according to IFRS) was EUR 709m (EUR 564m). The increase in revenue was primarily driven by management fees generated from the closed out commitments in EQT IX as well as carried interest generated in EQT VII following strong value creation with Gross MOIC increasing to 2.3x as of December 31, 2020 (1.8x) and exits during H2
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 385m (EUR 262m), corresponding to a margin of 51% (46%). EBITDA (according to IFRS) was EUR 340m (EUR 197m), corresponding to a margin of 48% (35%)
  • Adjusted net income amounted to EUR 330m (EUR 202m). Net income (according to IFRS) was EUR 283m (EUR 149m)
  • Reported basic earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.297 (EUR 0.176). Diluted earnings per share was EUR 0.297 (EUR 0.175)
  • The divestment of business segment Credit closed during the fourth quarter. Net income from discontinued operations was EUR 96m (EUR 10m)
  • The EQT Growth strategy was announced on October 19 with Microsoft Corporate Vice President Marc Brown joining as Partner and Head. With EQT Growth, EQT will be among the very few private markets firms in the world with investment strategies that address the needs of companies throughout their lifecycle
  • In order to increase its financial flexibility, EQT signed a five-year EUR 1.0bn revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF will incorporate a pricing mechanism linked to ESG-related objectives

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQT AB (publ) Year-End Report 2020 Delivering on our strategy in a year of uncertaintyPlease note that all figures refer to continued operations, excluding Credit, unless stated otherwise STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HIGHLIGHTS FOR JAN-DEC 2020 (JAN-DEC 2019)          …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods