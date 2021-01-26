DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG 26.01.2021 / 07:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG

DIC Asset AG now on the ground in all of Germany's "Top 7" cities

Regional proximity as success factor for future growth

Janina Keller to become head of Düsseldorf regional office

Torsten Doyen appointed as new member of GEG senior management

Frankfurt am Main, 26 January 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, maintains its growth trajectory. It has expanded the number of its branch offices in Germany, and is reinforcing its senior management team.

At the turn of the year, DIC Asset AG opened a new branch office in Stuttgart, one of Germany's economic centres and a growing metropolitan region. DIC Asset AG now has in-house employees on the ground in all of the "Top 7" cities. The new regional office currently manages assets in a total value of c. EUR 200 million.

"We are committed to a strong presence in the key regions of Germany," said Sonja Wärntges, Chief Executive Officer of DIC Asset AG. "What makes us successful is our proximity to the country's major places of business and to the opportunities that present themselves to us there. We are also successful because we know how to act quickly and creatively to take on the challenges in the various locations. To be able to do so, we need outstanding staff members on site."

Other company news concerns the well-established regional office in Düsseldorf, which currently has c. EUR 1 billion in assets under management. As of 1 February, the experienced real estate economist Janina Keller, who is thoroughly familiar with the region, will take the lead at the regional office. Before she joined the team of DIC in February 2020, Keller worked for OFFICEFIRST Real Estate GmbH as leasing/asset manager, in this role being responsible for office and logistics property holdings in North Rhine-Westphalia, and as sales management accountant for Corpus Sireo in Cologne.