 

DGAP-News DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 07:40  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel
DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG

26.01.2021 / 07:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG

  • DIC Asset AG now on the ground in all of Germany's "Top 7" cities
  • Regional proximity as success factor for future growth
  • Janina Keller to become head of Düsseldorf regional office
  • Torsten Doyen appointed as new member of GEG senior management

 

Frankfurt am Main, 26 January 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, maintains its growth trajectory. It has expanded the number of its branch offices in Germany, and is reinforcing its senior management team.

At the turn of the year, DIC Asset AG opened a new branch office in Stuttgart, one of Germany's economic centres and a growing metropolitan region. DIC Asset AG now has in-house employees on the ground in all of the "Top 7" cities. The new regional office currently manages assets in a total value of c. EUR 200 million.

"We are committed to a strong presence in the key regions of Germany," said Sonja Wärntges, Chief Executive Officer of DIC Asset AG. "What makes us successful is our proximity to the country's major places of business and to the opportunities that present themselves to us there. We are also successful because we know how to act quickly and creatively to take on the challenges in the various locations. To be able to do so, we need outstanding staff members on site."

Other company news concerns the well-established regional office in Düsseldorf, which currently has c. EUR 1 billion in assets under management. As of 1 February, the experienced real estate economist Janina Keller, who is thoroughly familiar with the region, will take the lead at the regional office. Before she joined the team of DIC in February 2020, Keller worked for OFFICEFIRST Real Estate GmbH as leasing/asset manager, in this role being responsible for office and logistics property holdings in North Rhine-Westphalia, and as sales management accountant for Corpus Sireo in Cologne.

Seite 1 von 4
DIC Asset Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DIC Asset AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel DIC Asset AG opens its eighth regional office in Stuttgart and reinforces senior management of GEG 26.01.2021 / 07:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Endor AG mit positivem Ausblick für 2021: Deutliches Wachstum bei Umsatz und ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für weitere 14.1 MWp in Ungarn
DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG eröffnet achten Standort in Stuttgart und erweitert die GEG-Geschäftsführung (deutsch)
07:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG eröffnet achten Standort in Stuttgart und erweitert die GEG-Geschäftsführung
22.01.21
BAADER BANK belässt DIC ASSET AG auf 'Buy'
20.01.21
BAADER BANK belässt DIC ASSET AG auf 'Buy'
20.01.21
DIC Asset: Mehr als 10 Milliarden Euro Assets under Management
20.01.21
Immobilienkonzern Dic Asset plant Transaktionsvolumen in Milliardenhöhe
20.01.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG übertrifft Transaktionsziele für 2020, startet mit erstem Ankauf dynamisch ins neue Jahr und nimmt sich auch für 2021 viel vor (deutsch)
20.01.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG übertrifft Transaktionsziele für 2020, startet mit erstem Ankauf dynamisch ins neue Jahr und nimmt sich auch für 2021 viel vor
20.01.21
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG exceeds its 2020 transaction targets, starts new year dynamically with its first acquisition and has big plans for 2021, too
19.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DIC Asset AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
2.691
DIC Asset AG
24.03.20
2
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Business-Update vor dem Hintergrund der Corona-Pandemie (deutsch)