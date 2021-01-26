DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results q.beyond generates substantial growth in 2020 and meets all targets 26.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Revenues based on preliminary calculations up 13% to € 143.4 million

- As forecast, positive EBITDA for fourth quarter of 2020

- Record new orders of € 161 million in 2020 provide superb basis for double-digit growth in 2021 as well

Cologne, 26 January 2021 - Based on preliminary calculations, q.beyond AG increased its full-year revenues by 13% to € 143.4 million* in 2020. This strong growth, against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, was driven by consistent implementation of the company's "2020plus" growth strategy. The IT service provider met the revenue target published before the first lockdown in March 2020, as well as all other targets communicated in its outlook. Based on initial preliminary calculations and consistent with q.beyond's budget, EBITDA stood at up to € -5 million and free cash flow at up to € -16 million. As forecast, q.beyond also generated positive EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue growth of 20% in fourth quarter

Revenues grew for the sixth consecutive period in the final quarter of 2020. At € 39.8 million, they were 13% higher than in the third quarter of 2020 and even 20% up on the equivalent figure for 2019. Explains q.beyond's CEO, Jürgen Hermann: "Our scalable business model has proven itself even in these exceptional circumstances. During the coronavirus crisis, we are accompanying customers securely and reliably in their digital transformation and thus generating consistently higher and predominantly recurring revenues."

Record new orders of € 161 million 2020, corresponding to year-on-year growth of 21%, underpin the company's growth course. Stresses Hermann: "The high volume of new orders provides a superb basis for generating substantial revenue growth once again in 2021." q.beyond will publish its outlook for the 2021 financial year and all preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 1 March 2021.