 

DGAP-News NeXR Technologies SE: Financial services provider Montega to use VR conferencing tool NeXR Seminar at Virtual Reality Investors Day

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 07:30  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Conference
NeXR Technologies SE: Financial services provider Montega to use VR conferencing tool NeXR Seminar at Virtual Reality Investors Day

26.01.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NeXR Technologies SE: Financial services provider Montega to use VR conferencing tool NeXR Seminar at Virtual Reality Investors Day

Berlin, 26 January 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) wins a renowned customer for its digital conferencing tool NeXR Seminar. Montega AG, one of Germany's leading research houses, will use the software and infrastructure to hold its capital market conference, the Virtual Reality Investors Day (VRID) on 8 June 2021. Private bank DONNER & REUSCHEL supports the format as a strategic capital market partner of Montega AG.

The VR Investors Day represents the first purely virtual capital market conference of the Hamburg-based financial services provider. NeXR impressed Montega AG with its flexibly applicable virtual reality (VR) tool, which unfolds its potential especially in the current environment of meeting and mobility restrictions.

NeXR will scan the board members of six presenting companies using 3D photogrammetry scanning technology and create personalized avatars. Avatars are the respective digital representations of the scanned persons that will be used in the digital conference environment in real-time as virtual presenters. Board members will present their company for the first time in virtual space to a select group of investors at a capital market conference. NeXR Technologies itself will also give a presentation and equip the participants with VR glasses.

The result is a cutting-edge and vivid conference environment based on innovative VR technology Made in Germany. By using 3D visualization, complex topics can literally be conveyed more tangibly compared to conventional video conferencing, as flexible environments can be included in the event. The lifelike interactions between presenters and participants impressively underpin the disruptive force of the solution.

Seite 1 von 3
NeXR Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ay caramba, Staramba!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NeXR Technologies SE: Financial services provider Montega to use VR conferencing tool NeXR Seminar at Virtual Reality Investors Day DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Conference NeXR Technologies SE: Financial services provider Montega to use VR conferencing tool NeXR Seminar at Virtual Reality Investors Day 26.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Endor AG mit positivem Ausblick für 2021: Deutliches Wachstum bei Umsatz und ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für weitere 14.1 MWp in Ungarn
DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: Finanzdienstleister Montega setzt VR-Konferenztool NeXR Seminar im Rahmen des Virtual Reality Investors Day ein (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: Finanzdienstleister Montega setzt VR-Konferenztool NeXR Seminar im Rahmen des Virtual Reality Investors Day ein
21.01.21
NeXR: Kooperation mit H&M
21.01.21
NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
21.01.21
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting (deutsch)
21.01.21
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE and H&Mbeyond. start cooperation on Virtual Fitting
21.01.21
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
1.186
Ay caramba, Staramba!