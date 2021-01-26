DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Conference NeXR Technologies SE: Financial services provider Montega to use VR conferencing tool NeXR Seminar at Virtual Reality Investors Day 26.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) wins a renowned customer for its digital conferencing tool NeXR Seminar. Montega AG, one of Germany's leading research houses, will use the software and infrastructure to hold its capital market conference, the Virtual Reality Investors Day (VRID) on 8 June 2021. Private bank DONNER & REUSCHEL supports the format as a strategic capital market partner of Montega AG.

The VR Investors Day represents the first purely virtual capital market conference of the Hamburg-based financial services provider. NeXR impressed Montega AG with its flexibly applicable virtual reality (VR) tool, which unfolds its potential especially in the current environment of meeting and mobility restrictions.

NeXR will scan the board members of six presenting companies using 3D photogrammetry scanning technology and create personalized avatars. Avatars are the respective digital representations of the scanned persons that will be used in the digital conference environment in real-time as virtual presenters. Board members will present their company for the first time in virtual space to a select group of investors at a capital market conference. NeXR Technologies itself will also give a presentation and equip the participants with VR glasses.

The result is a cutting-edge and vivid conference environment based on innovative VR technology Made in Germany. By using 3D visualization, complex topics can literally be conveyed more tangibly compared to conventional video conferencing, as flexible environments can be included in the event. The lifelike interactions between presenters and participants impressively underpin the disruptive force of the solution.