BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 25 Jan 2021.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 26.1379
|£ 22.8874
|Estimated MTD return
|0.78%
|0.52%
|Estimated YTD return
|0.77%
|0.52%
|Estimated ITD return
|161.38%
|128.87%
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 21.10
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-19.27%
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,800.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-21.35%
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
BGHL Capital
