CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chinese New Year begins, the beauty and vitality of life will reach a new peak in the upcoming spring. To usher in the springtime, when people grow closer to nature and all things thrive, Changsha IFS invited Agathe Singer, a renowned French artist, to debut the first exhibition in central China. This exhibition, with the theme "Blooms of Blessings" features twelve animal designs that represent different blessings, sharing their well wishes and joy across a dreamy artistic space, as part of the Changsha IFS' efforts to create the best must-visit place in spring 2021 with a burst of blessings in Changsha.

Inspired by the auspicious springtime, Changsha IFS and Agathe Singer ingeniously blend reality and fantasy by using colors and impassioned painting techniques to pour youthful vigor and infinite energy into this fantastic installation and exhibition.

Getting close to nature enables people to feel its green and healthy energy. With her colorful, detailed brushwork and bold, simple shapes that portray animals and plants, Agathe Singer expects her works to reveal the charm of nature to visitors in their journeys towards discovery and blessings, sending out her well wishes of hope and happiness to visitors. Located at the atrium of LG2 at Changsha IFS, the installation comprises of twelve lucky animals carrying the best wishes and reveals a magic forest with well-designed trees, birds and flowers. This forest consists of four sections with theme of Romance, Blessings, Wealth and Health. This journey of discovering blessings for 2021 will, by creating an immersive experience for the five senses, take citizens into a vibrant, colorful universe where lucky animals hidden within the spring forest celebrate the coming Chinese New Year. In the forest, visitors will be greeted by new year songs of praise sung by an ensemble of flowers and the unique, pleasant scents of flora, with dynamic flowers that trigger a year's good luck. Visitors may also enjoy H5 interactive game to receive new year surprise lucky packs that bring luck and well wishes for a happy, auspicious new year.