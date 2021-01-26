 

Twelve Lucky Animals Debut at Changsha IFS A French Artist's First Exhibition in Central China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 07:45  |  51   |   |   

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chinese New Year begins, the beauty and vitality of life will reach a new peak in the upcoming spring. To usher in the springtime, when people grow closer to nature and all things thrive, Changsha IFS invited Agathe Singer, a renowned French artist, to debut the first exhibition in central China. This exhibition, with the theme "Blooms of Blessings" features twelve animal designs that represent different blessings, sharing their well wishes and joy across a dreamy artistic space, as part of the Changsha IFS' efforts to create the best must-visit place in spring 2021 with a burst of blessings in Changsha.

“Blooms of Blessings” First Exhibition in Central China

An immersive experience of a burst of blessings in Changsha

Inspired by the auspicious springtime, Changsha IFS and Agathe Singer ingeniously blend reality and fantasy by using colors and impassioned painting techniques to pour youthful vigor and infinite energy into this fantastic installation and exhibition.

French Artist, Agathe Singer

Getting close to nature enables people to feel its green and healthy energy. With her colorful, detailed brushwork and bold, simple shapes that portray animals and plants, Agathe Singer expects her works to reveal the charm of nature to visitors in their journeys towards discovery and blessings, sending out her well wishes of hope and happiness to visitors. Located at the atrium of LG2 at Changsha IFS, the installation comprises of twelve lucky animals carrying the best wishes and reveals a magic forest with well-designed trees, birds and flowers. This forest consists of four sections with theme of Romance, Blessings, Wealth and Health. This journey of discovering blessings for 2021 will, by creating an immersive experience for the five senses, take citizens into a vibrant, colorful universe where lucky animals hidden within the spring forest celebrate the coming Chinese New Year. In the forest, visitors will be greeted by new year songs of praise sung by an ensemble of flowers and the unique, pleasant scents of flora, with dynamic flowers that trigger a year's good luck. Visitors may also enjoy H5 interactive game to receive new year surprise lucky packs that bring luck and well wishes for a happy, auspicious new year.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twelve Lucky Animals Debut at Changsha IFS A French Artist's First Exhibition in Central China CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As the Chinese New Year begins, the beauty and vitality of life will reach a new peak in the upcoming spring. To usher in the springtime, when people grow closer to nature and all things thrive, Changsha …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Five Investment Industry Predictions for 2021 from Broadridge's Fund Communication Solutions Team
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods