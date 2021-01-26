 

ACI Worldwide Selected to Participate in Federal Reserve’s Pilot Program for its Upcoming Real-Time Payments Offering—the FedNow Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 08:00  |  51   |   |   

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that it has been selected by the Federal Reserve Banks to participate in the pilot program for its upcoming FedNow Service, a new real-time payments service. The program will support development, testing and adoption of the new service.

The FedNow Pilot Program will enable thousands of financial institutions across the U.S. to provide secure real-time payment services to consumers and businesses. ACI Worldwide will help shape the FedNow Service’s features and functions, provide input into the overall user experience, ensure readiness for testing and be the first to experience the FedNow Service before its general availability. In the initial advisory phase, participant input will help to further define the service and adoption roadmap, industry readiness approaches and overall real-time payments strategy.

“ACI is committed to the advancement of real-time payments in the U.S., and we look forward to helping the Federal Reserve develop its first major new payment system in four decades,” said Craig Ramsey, head of real-time payments, ACI Worldwide. “The consumer demand for speed, convenience and simplicity with payments will continue to increase, and we are eager to work with the Fed and other pilot participants to drive the successful implementation, adoption and monetization of real-time payments in the U.S.”

ACI Worldwide currently supports 18 real-time domestic schemes globally, including Zelle and TCH. The company provides processing for approximately 50 percent of the UK’s Faster Payments, the core processing infrastructure for Malaysia’s Real-Time Retail Payments Platform and STET’s real-time payments platform for PSPs in Europe. Additionally, ACI customers are using the ACI Low-Value Real-Time Payments solution to access Singapore FAST and the Australian New Payments Platform. ACI also serves on the ISO 20022 Real-Time Payments Group and the EPC Instant Payments Technology Group.

For more information on the FedNow Pilot Program and the FedNow Service, visit FedNow.org.

About ACI Worldwide
 ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

ACI Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Selected to Participate in Federal Reserve’s Pilot Program for its Upcoming Real-Time Payments Offering—the FedNow Service ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that it has been selected by the Federal Reserve Banks to participate in the pilot program for its upcoming FedNow Service, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
New Data from ACI Worldwide Shows Increase in Global eCommerce Transactions Over the 2020 Holiday Period; Retail and Gaming Sectors See Significant Increase
12.01.21
ACI Worldwide to Attend Needham Investor Conference
12.01.21
ACI Worldwide and JCB Boost Merchant Acquiring Capabilities with Successful Global Rollout of Web API Payment Solution