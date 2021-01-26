 

NOXXON Announces Capital Increase of €6.4 Million by Private Placement to Further Develop Its Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 08:00  |  68   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the successful completion of its capital increase by issuing new ordinary shares with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights, via a private placement to European investors through an accelerated book building process, for approximately €6.4 million.

"The significant support that we have received from new European institutional investors who represent the majority of this financing is a mark of confidence in NOXXON’s plans for future development. This capital increase further strengthens NOXXON’s financial visibility and allows us to focus on achieving key operational goals including completion of the ongoing NOX-A12 brain cancer trial and advancement of business development discussions," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

The Supervisory Board decided on January 25, 2021 to proceed with a capital increase excluding shareholders' pre-emptive rights, in accordance with the delegation granted to it by the sixth resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of Shareholders of January 02, 2019. All the subscriptions were received and the final completion of the capital increase was acknowledged by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 25, 2021.

The total amount of the capital increase amounts to €6,424,748 and corresponds to the issue of 14,277,219 new shares at a subscription price of €0.45 per new share, i.e. a dilution rate of 23% of the capital after operation on a non-diluted basis. The subscription price of €0.45 per new share represents a discount of 22.5% on the average closing price of the shares over the five trading days from January 19-25, 2021.

Settlement of the transaction will take place on January 28, 2021. The new shares will carry current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market, on the same trading line as the existing shares, under ISIN code NL0012044762, as of January 29, 2021.

The company's issued share capital, which is currently composed of 47,178,313 shares, will therefore be composed of 61,455,532 shares after the transaction. As an indication, the participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the company's issued share capital prior to the capital increase (calculated on the basis of the number of shares of the company's issued share capital as of January 25, 2021), would be, after the issuance of the 14,277,219 new shares, 0.77% of the capital. The issued share capital prior to this financing was €471,783.13 and will therefore become €614,555.32.

Seite 1 von 2
NOXXON Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOXXON Announces Capital Increase of €6.4 Million by Private Placement to Further Develop Its Business Regulatory News: NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the successful completion of its capital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
NOXXON GIBT KAPITALERHÖHUNG VON 6,4 MILLIONEN EURO DURCH PRIVATPLATZIERUNG ZUR WEITEREN GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG BEKANNT
19.01.21
NOXXON Pharma N.V.: Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract With Invest Securities
29.12.20
NOXXON GIBT DEN BEGINN DER HERSTELLUNG VON NOX-A12 FÜR ZUKÜNFTIGE KLINISCHE STUDIEN BEKANNT
29.12.20
NOXXON Announces Initiation of NOX-A12 Manufacturing for Future Clinical Studies

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.04.20
56
Noxxon Pharma N.V.