 

macro-eyes expands the impact of resilient AI in the global health sector on a five year project for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- macro-eyes announced today that it has been selected by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as a partner for its global Country Health Information Systems and Data Use (CHISU) program led by JSI Research & Training Institute.

The five-year program will serve as one of the USAID Bureau for Global Health's flagship data and information system projects, supporting countries around the world on their journey to self-reliance. CHISU will strengthen health information systems (HIS), interoperable information architecture and data use, and will enhance the capacity of local leadership toward evidence-based decision-making. The project builds on macro-eyes' ongoing participation in the flagship Data.FI project harnessing the power of data to end the HIV epidemic under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

"Grounding decisions in evidence is only possible at scale when health information systems learn continuously from every kind of data" noted Benjamin Fels, macro-eyes founder and CEO. "We are honored to support governments, USAID, and our partners by contributing our expertise in bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to health systems to save lives and deliver greater impact. CHISU provides a unique opportunity to build and educate around AI and to establish a larger, much needed, corps of experts globally. Strengthening the capacity of national teams to powerfully use data is one of the principal objectives of our work."

macro-eyes is part of a consortium led by JSI Research & Training Institute, with partners including Vital Strategies, RTI InternationalJembi Health Systems, and Global Evaluation and Monitoring Network for Health. With a belief that the most important part of machine learning is the "learning", macro-eyes considers CHISU an opportunity to engage multi-country level HIS with resilient AI in an iterative process of learning and insights at scale. Using data science techniques to derive actionable insights in public health programs, macro-eyes will work with stakeholders in low resource settings to build capacity and adopt data science approaches to health information data analysis. 

macro-eyes is the AI company with the mandate to make critical infrastructure predictive everywhere – saving lives and extending the impact of scarce resources. macro-eyes works with governments, leading academic medical centers and safety-net institutions to deploy robust AI that generates specific insight even when conventional data doesn't exist.

