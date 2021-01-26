 

Interim report H2 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 08:00  |  37   |   |   

Highlights during the second half year of 2020

  • Revenue in the second half year of 2020 was 5,463.9 tDKK which compared to second
    half 2019 was an increase of 92,9%
  • For the full year Revenue grew 80,6 % in the year 2020 compared to the year 2019.
  • Photocat was granted 2 patent families in the areas dry concrete as well as bitumen.
    These are important because they protect Photocat and might offer the possibility of
    creating a new business to offer license to companies that lack freedom to operate
    without our rights.
  • Delivered NOxOFF concrete granulates to Colas for projects in the municipality of Frederiksberg
    and the technology was appreciated with news releases from Colas. Further we delivered
    NOxOFF granulates to NCC Road to be used on the new harbour tier in Skagen. Both projects
    were delivered without complications and this asphalt product makes good possibilities to
    extent Photocat’s offerings to include asphalt roads
  • First scientific article with results from Photocat real-life projects was published in a
    peer reviewed magazine. The results showed clear benefits of Photocat solutions.
  • Covid-19 did have impact on all Photocat export initiatives as borders and travel
    recommendations were making planning impossible. This had a negative effect on the results.

Highlights after the second half year of 2020

  • Granted Covid-19 finance facilities from Vaekstfonden in Denmark

Attachment




Photocat Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim report H2 2020 Highlights during the second half year of 2020 Revenue in the second half year of 2020 was 5,463.9 tDKK which compared to second half 2019 was an increase of 92,9%For the full year Revenue grew 80,6 % in the year 2020 compared to the year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 30 million in the chemical recycling company Pryme
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 