 

Thinfilm Announces Solid-State Battery Commercialization Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 08:00  |  61   |   |   

Oslo, 26 January 2021

Differentiated solid-state microbatteries expected to deliver 2x volumetric energy density, 3x cycling lifespan, superior safety compared to lithium-ion coin cells

- First product design taped out based on customer requirements
- Technology evaluation agreements signed with customers and partners
- Process enhancements in development to increase energy density up to 600 Wh/L
- Key executive hires support roll-to-roll scale-up and go-to-market activity

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the “Company”), a developer of ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices and connected sensors, today unveiled the next phase of its strategy to support the commercialization of the Company’s premium microbattery products based on solid-state lithium battery (“SSLB”) technology.

To support the microbattery needs of its target markets, Thinfilm has launched development of its innovative product platform based on the Company’s core SSLB technology and has completed the design of the first product optimized for its initial target markets. This microbattery product, optimized for form-factor-constrained applications such as hearing aids, earbuds, and wearable medical devices, prioritizes market requirements validated in a series of substantive business and technical conversations with market leading OEMs. The Company targets initial revenue shipments based on this product platform, combining Thinfilm innovations in battery cell design and fabrication with novel packaging techniques, by the end of 2021.

The Company can now announce that Thinfilm’s go-to-market initiatives have resulted in signed technology evaluation agreements with potential customers and partners. As the Company proceeds toward commercialization and scale-up of its SSLB technology, leveraging its existing roll-to-roll facility, it has prioritized those engagements with the greatest potential to leverage the energy density, form factor, and cycling advantages of the core product platform. In parallel, the Company’s go-to-market team is engaging global market leaders in additional categories, such as wearables and defense, where Thinfilm SSLB advantages address the limitations of legacy battery technologies.

Seite 1 von 3
Thin Film Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thinfilm Announces Solid-State Battery Commercialization Progress Oslo, 26 January 2021 Differentiated solid-state microbatteries expected to deliver 2x volumetric energy density, 3x cycling lifespan, superior safety compared to lithium-ion coin cells - First product design taped out based on customer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 30 million in the chemical recycling company Pryme
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
20.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
14.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA – Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
06.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise
06.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
04.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise