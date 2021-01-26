Thinfilm Announces Solid-State Battery Commercialization Progress

- First product design taped out based on customer requirements - Technology evaluation agreements signed with customers and partners - Process enhancements in development to increase energy density up to 600 Wh/L - Key executive hires support roll-to-roll scale-up and go-to-market activity

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the “Company”), a developer of ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices and connected sensors, today unveiled the next phase of its strategy to support the commercialization of the Company’s premium microbattery products based on solid-state lithium battery (“SSLB”) technology.

To support the microbattery needs of its target markets, Thinfilm has launched development of its innovative product platform based on the Company’s core SSLB technology and has completed the design of the first product optimized for its initial target markets. This microbattery product, optimized for form-factor-constrained applications such as hearing aids, earbuds, and wearable medical devices, prioritizes market requirements validated in a series of substantive business and technical conversations with market leading OEMs. The Company targets initial revenue shipments based on this product platform, combining Thinfilm innovations in battery cell design and fabrication with novel packaging techniques, by the end of 2021.

The Company can now announce that Thinfilm’s go-to-market initiatives have resulted in signed technology evaluation agreements with potential customers and partners. As the Company proceeds toward commercialization and scale-up of its SSLB technology, leveraging its existing roll-to-roll facility, it has prioritized those engagements with the greatest potential to leverage the energy density, form factor, and cycling advantages of the core product platform. In parallel, the Company’s go-to-market team is engaging global market leaders in additional categories, such as wearables and defense, where Thinfilm SSLB advantages address the limitations of legacy battery technologies.